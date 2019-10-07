Donald Trump Called Kirk Cousins to Congratulate Him After Vikings Win

Breaking News TMZ/Getty Composite

Pres. Donald Trump took time away from tweeting about hating the Democrats and the Fake News media on Sunday to make a very important phone call ... to Kirk Cousins!?

Yep, it's true ... the Leader of the Free World decided to ring up the Minnesota Vikings QB to personally congratulate him on beating the lowly NY Giants (2-3) in an unremarkable Week 5 matchup.

Cousins played well ... completing 22 of 27 for 306 yards and 2 TDs in a 28-10 victory.

And, hey, that's great and all ... but why a call from POTUS??

It could be because Cousins has been a Trump fan for years ... the two actually got in a round of golf together back in 2017, with Kirk saying of the afternoon, "I didn't ever think that would happen."

OORRRRRR ... it could be because Trump has a rally in Minnesota this week and the call was just a PR move to help get the word out.

The two spoke only "briefly," according to WCCO in Minneapolis ... but the news outlet cites a source that says they also talked about the rally.

Cousins is reportedly NOT attending the Trump event ... he's gotta prepare for a big game against the Philadelphia Eagles -- but he was no doubt stoked for the call nonetheless.