Donald Trump Presents Jerry West With Medal of Freedom
Donald Trump Presents Jerry West Presidential Medal of Freedom
9/5/2019 3:28 PM PT
Add another shiny object to Jerry West's packed trophy case ... 'cause Donald Trump presented the Logo with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday.
POTUS invited the Hall of Famer to 1600 Penn to gift him the highest honor a civilian can receive ... praising West's basketball accomplishments on and off the court -- including helping the L.A. Clippers acquire Kawhi Leonard this past summer.
Trump also praised West's work away from the sport, saying "Jerry works harder than just about anybody I can imagine helping our nation's veterans."
"Jerry West is one extraordinary American."
West joins other huge sports stars like Michael Jordan, John Wooden, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Tiger Woods to receive the honor.
"I swear my name is going to look like a misprint on this list," West joked in the Oval Office.
Of course, West won an NBA title playing for the Lakers in 1972 ... and then won 8 more as an exec. with L.A. and the Warriors ... so the medal has some company.
4 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.