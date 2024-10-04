Fans Fistfight Behind Falcons Hero WR KhaDarel Hodge, Caught On Video!

Play video content X/@NFL

Atlanta Falcons WR KhaDarel Hodge's game-winning touchdown wasn't the only insane moment captured on video ... moments later there was a knock 'em down, drag 'em out brawl in the stands!

The wild scene happened moments after a thrilling Thursday Night Football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Hodge, who subbed in for an injured Drake London in overtime against the Buccaneers, caught a pass and took it to the house, sealing the win for ATL.

After the game, Hodge was making a video for the NFL ... and attempted to show fans celebrating in the stands!

But, instead of happiness and joy ... all hell broke loose, with several female fans exchanging haymakers in the background!

Hodge, 29, though, either didn't see the fight, or was just on cloud nine, and wasn't sweatin' it in the moment.

"I'm trying to hold back tears," Hodge said, "God is real! Y'all stayed behind us. Y'all stayed behind us all night. We on to the next. What a game! For the A baby!"

Sadly, brawls at NFL games are common ... last month Raiders and Chargers fans threw down at SoFi Stadium, leaving a man bloodied.

A female was also bodyslammed in that melee.