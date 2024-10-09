Disney World Fans Hit Florida Theme Park Hours Ahead of Hurricane Milton

Saying No to Milton & Yes to Mickey!!!

Even Hurricane Milton can't keep Disney World fanatics away from the theme park ... with tourists still swinging by The Most Magical Place On Earth hours before the storm's landfall.

Check it out ... parkgoers -- including men, women, and children -- decked out in ponchos and umbrellas made their way into Disney's Orlando-based theme parks Wednesday morning ... despite the current hurricane warning.

The decision to still attend Disney World is frankly surprising, given the fact the parks are set to close Wednesday afternoon ahead of Milton's landfall in Florida.

Specifically, Disney plans to shut down the parks starting at 1 PM ... with its neighboring resorts likely to stay shuttered through Thursday, too.

The House of Mouse is following in the footsteps of other Florida-based theme parks. Both Universal Studios Orlando and SeaWorld are shutting down ahead of the hurricane, and plan to remain closed Thursday.

Hurricane Milton is predicted to be the worst storm to hit the Sunshine State in at least 100 years, with FEMA warning locals to brace themselves for a "deadly and catastrophic" hurricane that's expected to reach Florida's Gulf Coast Wednesday night.

On Tuesday evening, President Joe Biden urged Florida residents who've been asked to evacuate to heed the warning ... noting this could be a matter of life and death.