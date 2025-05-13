Saudi Arabia Rolls Out Mobile McDonald's for Donald Trump's Visit

Play video content Mike Wagenheim, i24NEWS

Donald Trump’s not sweating homesickness on his Saudi Arabia trip -- he’s got the ultimate fast track to American comfort ... McDonald’s.

As seen in this clip from a journalist in Riyadh, a mobile McDonald’s was brought in just in case Trump’s cravings kicked in -- because we all know he’s got a well-documented, deep-fried love for the fast-food chain.

The double-decker trailer was parked outside a media hub called "Media Oasis," where journalists were hosted. As of now, it’s unclear if the President's already stopped by for a Happy Meal, or is planning to chow down later.

Trump’s a huge Big Mac fan -- so much so that during his first term, he served fast food at White House banquets. And during his 2024 campaign, he made sure to stop by a McDonald's, digging in for a perfectly staged camera moment!

Back in Saudi Arabia, it was a flag-waving fiesta for Trump’s first major overseas trip since his second term began -- the capital was decked out with loads of American and Saudi flags.