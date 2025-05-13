Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Saudi Arabia Rolls Out Mobile McDonald's for Donald Trump's Visit

Donald Trump I'm McLovin' Saudi Arabia!!!

Published
051325_trump_mcdonalds_truck_kal
READY FOR TRUMP
Mike Wagenheim, i24NEWS

Donald Trump’s not sweating homesickness on his Saudi Arabia trip -- he’s got the ultimate fast track to American comfort ... McDonald’s.

As seen in this clip from a journalist in Riyadh, a mobile McDonald’s was brought in just in case Trump’s cravings kicked in -- because we all know he’s got a well-documented, deep-fried love for the fast-food chain.

Donald Trump Food Photos
Launch Gallery
Donald Trump Food Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

The double-decker trailer was parked outside a media hub called "Media Oasis," where journalists were hosted. As of now, it’s unclear if the President's already stopped by for a Happy Meal, or is planning to chow down later.

Trump’s a huge Big Mac fan -- so much so that during his first term, he served fast food at White House banquets. And during his 2024 campaign, he made sure to stop by a McDonald's, digging in for a perfectly staged camera moment!

Donald Trump Works at McDonald's
Launch Gallery
I'M LOVIN' IT Launch Gallery
Getty

Back in Saudi Arabia, it was a flag-waving fiesta for Trump’s first major overseas trip since his second term began -- the capital was decked out with loads of American and Saudi flags.

There was also an American fleet of police vehicles around key sites, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman himself personally greeted Trump on the tarmac -- talk about a red-carpet arrival!

related articles