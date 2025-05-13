Saudi Arabia Rolls Out Mobile McDonald's for Donald Trump's Visit
Donald Trump I'm McLovin' Saudi Arabia!!!
Donald Trump’s not sweating homesickness on his Saudi Arabia trip -- he’s got the ultimate fast track to American comfort ... McDonald’s.
As seen in this clip from a journalist in Riyadh, a mobile McDonald’s was brought in just in case Trump’s cravings kicked in -- because we all know he’s got a well-documented, deep-fried love for the fast-food chain.
The double-decker trailer was parked outside a media hub called "Media Oasis," where journalists were hosted. As of now, it’s unclear if the President's already stopped by for a Happy Meal, or is planning to chow down later.
Trump’s a huge Big Mac fan -- so much so that during his first term, he served fast food at White House banquets. And during his 2024 campaign, he made sure to stop by a McDonald's, digging in for a perfectly staged camera moment!
Back in Saudi Arabia, it was a flag-waving fiesta for Trump’s first major overseas trip since his second term began -- the capital was decked out with loads of American and Saudi flags.
There was also an American fleet of police vehicles around key sites, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman himself personally greeted Trump on the tarmac -- talk about a red-carpet arrival!