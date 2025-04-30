Trump's Meme Coin Doesn't Mean White House Is For Sale, Michael Knowles Says

Play video content TMZ.com

President Trump is selling a meme coin and making a nice profit from a contest offering big buyers a chance to have dinner with him -- but that doesn't mean the White House is for sale ... at least according to Michael Knowles.

The Daily Wire host joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday and we asked him about Trump's unprecedented use of cryptocurrency ... and he defended POTUS.

Trump's offering 220 people a chance to have dinner with him at one of his golf clubs ... as long as they buy a bunch of his meme coins ... and while the Prez and his allies are reportedly raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars as a result, Michael doesn't see an issue.

Instead, Knowles say Trump's crypto contest is just a different version of a political fundraiser, where lawmakers often auction off seats to dinners.

Difference is -- Trump is not raising political funds here, the money is going straight into his pocket ... and we pressed Michael on this.

Some folks have concerns that the meme coins create an environment where people, corporations and nations can buy influence with Trump by purchasing his crypto ... but Michael sounds more worried about Joe Biden's net worth than Trump's ventures.