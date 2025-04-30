Alleged Illegal Aliens Handcuffed at LAX, Emotional Before Removal Flight

Play video content TMZ.com

Two women who authorities believe were in the country illegally got emotional as they were escorted in handcuffs to their removal flight ... and only TMZ has video.

Footage from LAX on Tuesday shows two women being escorted to a flight to remove them from the country ... and the video picks up with them cuffed and shackled in the back of a van.

The women appear hesitant to get out of the van ... and after some discussion, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents are able to get the women out to the curb.

One agent is heard telling the women, "It's too late for that. ... There ain't no more talking no more. ... Listen, you need to move now. Let's go. You're going to live in the back of the truck for the rest of your life?"

The women have their shackles removed, though they remain in handcuffs and are forced to carry their luggage with them inside the terminal ... with CBP agents walking them inside ... and the video cuts out as they pile into an elevator.

Sources tell TMZ ... the video shows a common occurrence at Los Angeles International Airport, which serves as a removal point for many illegal immigrants detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

We're told when ICE agents locate an illegal immigrant and take them into custody in Southern California, they are transported to LAX for a removal flight to their native country.

Our sources say CBP takes over once ICE delivers the immigrants to LAX ... and CBP agents escort them to their gate and watch them get on their flight.

We're told the women in the video are being sent back to their country of origin -- unclear where, though an agent in the video is heard mentioning Turkey.

Our sources say it will be almost impossible for the women to come back legally ... as their profiles will be flagged for being in the country illegally, and that flag will pop up if they ever try to obtain a visa.

There's been an immigration sweep across the country ever since President Trump was sworn in for a second term ... and this removal appears to be part of that trend.

These women were sent off Tuesday, but we're told one planned removal on Tuesday was delayed due to a health issue.