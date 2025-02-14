White House's Instagram Shares Official Valentine's Day Card About Deportation

The White House is spreading a message of love on Valentine's Day ... unless you're an undocumented immigrant -- in which case, the president ain't got a soft spot for you.

The official account for the White House just posted a V-Day card with its nearly eight million followers ... featuring Donald Trump's head, and the head of Tom Homan -- the "border czar" appointed by Trump to handle immigration back in November.

The two heads appear on a field of pink with tiny hearts scattered in the background ... and the rhyme "Roses are red, violets are blue, come here illegally, and we'll deport you" written on top.

The post is captioned, "Happy Valentine’s Day ♥️" -- and, it led many to ask if the account where the meme was posted was legit or a parody account.

It's definitely the real account ... and, as you can imagine, the meme drew a mixed reaction along ideological lines. Conservatives loved the rhetoric, laughing it up in the comments -- liberals are condemning the meme, accusing the White House of spreading hate on a day of love.

Trump's repeatedly said he wants to "take care" of undocumented immigrants ... and, mass deportations are part of the plan. He's already loaded dozens of people on planes and tried to send them back to their alleged countries of origin -- a move that led to a minor international incident with Colombia.