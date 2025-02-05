Lil Pump Roasts Selena Gomez for Crying for 'No Reason,' Posts Mocking Pic

Lil Pump has no sympathy for Selena Gomez after her tearful reaction to recent mass immigration arrests ... putting her on blast on social media.

The "Welcome to the Party" rapper responded to the now-viral crying video with a direct taunt of the former Disney Channel star ... roasting Selly for her alleged crocodile tears, saying she was "crying [for] no reason."

Play video content 1/27/25 Instagram / @selenagomez

Pump, who has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump over the years, poured salt in the wound with a couple AI-generated images of Selena crying ... in which he smiles wide, accompanied by the comment.

He added ... "I'm happy bc trumps back."

While Pump is the child of Colombian immigrants, he was clearly not as shaken as Selena, a third-generation Mexican-American, by the recent ICE arrests.

Selena's emotional response to the news -- she filmed herself crying and declared her people were being "attacked" -- has sparked quite a debate across the country. She later deleted the post.

Some, like "The View" host Sara Haines, applauded Selena for her empathy, whereas others accused the singer of supporting violent criminals.

Play video content Instagram / @whitehouse

The White House even issued a video response to Selena, where they had 3 mothers whose daughters were allegedly killed by "illegal aliens" call out Benny Blanco's fiancée for not crying for their dead children.