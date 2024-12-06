Lil Pump Commends Donald Trump, Curses Out Joe Biden

Play video content TMZ.com

Lil Pump is predicting all Americans' next 4 years will be the best of their lives -- now that his beloved Donald Trump is returning to the White House!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Pump geeked up at LAX today, rapping his own version of Eminem's "Without Me" to bask in the moment ... somewhat ironic, considering Slim campaigned for the other candidate.

The past few elections created a political monster outta Pump ... he's relentlessly supported Trump through thick and thin and got his wish this past November with the blistering election results.

Pump assures us we're all heading towards greener pastures and leaves with a parting "f*** you" for Joe Biden. A political low blow but still a step up from the ether he promised his canceled Kamala Harris diss track had!!!

He went the country route instead with his "American Hero" tribute to Trump.

We also asked Pump if he's up for one of those coveted unconventional cabinet picks ... doesn't seem the WH has made a move just yet.