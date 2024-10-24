Lil Xan Ordered to Pay Over $27K for Pulling Gun in Tupac Rap Debate

Lil Xan blew his gasket and pulled a gun on a man at a gas station back in 2020 -- a costly decision because a judge just ordered the rapper to shell out a hefty fine!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained court docs showing the judge entered a default judgment on October 23 against Nicholas "Diego" Leanos (AKA Xan), ordering him to pay $27,823.89 in damages and other costs to Anthony Sanchez.

We broke the story 3 years ago ... Xan and Sanchez engaged in a heated rap debate at a Los Angeles 7-Eleven stemming from Sanchez confronting Xan over his flippant comments about Tupac Shakur that were going viral at the time.

Play video content 6/7/2019 TMZ.com

The video unfolds with Sanchez calling Xan a "bitch" but you can see things escalate when the "Betrayed" rapper pulls out a firearm and waves it repeatedly in Sanchez's direction.

Sanchez filed a lawsuit over the incident, claiming he feared for his life ... and it looks like Xan failed to answer the complaint, resulting in the default judgment.

Xan, like several young rappers of the time, rode PR campaigns dismissing older hip hop to establish their brands ... and caused a lot of friction in the process.

You'll recall ... police had to escort Xan to safety in 2018 after his Tupac comments caused a mob of students to descend on him at a Del Taco in Redlands, CA before he fled to a nearby YMCA for protection.