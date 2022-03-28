Lil Xan Out Of Psych Ward, Now In Mental Health Rehab Center In Good Spirits

Lil Xan seems to be doing a whole lot better ... cause TMZ has learned he is out of a psych ward and working on his mental health at a rehab center.

Sources close to Xan tell TMZ, he initially checked himself into a hospital and was 51/50'd after experiencing a mixture of exhaustion, dehydration and depression from things he was seeing online ... all of which, he says, began to take a toll on him and his mental health and well-being.

We're told, overall, he felt like he needed a break, and he wanted to go somewhere to help with his mental health and help him disconnect from social media.

He even let folks know about his frustration Wednesday, when he posted a photo from what appears to be a hospital bed. He wrote, "please stop speaking about me if you don't know me, I'm a human being just like you."

Were told, he spent 3 days in the psych ward, before he was moved to a part of the facility focused on mental health. He was given the green light to leave the psych ward after being deemed harmless to himself or others.

As you may know, the rapper's been struggling with drug addiction for quite some time. We spoke to him at the start of the pandemic ... when he started on his journey to sobriety. He told us, quarantine really helped him turn things around for the better.