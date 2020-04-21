Lil Xan Taken to Hospital Over Pandemic-Induced Panic Attack

Exclusive

The coronavirus put Lil Xan in the hospital this weekend, not because he contracted it, but because he's super stressed out over the stay-at-home orders.

The rapper tells TMZ he was rushed to the hospital by ambulance Sunday while at his mom's house in, of all places, Corona, CA. He's been quarantining there with her, and she's the one who called 9-1-1 after seeing Xan hallucinating so badly it was freaking her out.

Xan says doctors told him he'd suffered a panic attack, but he doesn't remember much of the episode. As for what might've triggered it ... he says he feels it was caused by anxiety he's been feeling while cooped up inside.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He says he's been in and out of hospitals over anxiety issues for years, but this is the first time it's happened since the coronavirus pandemic hit ... and it was the worst one. Xan's been avoiding the news to keep his head straight, but tells us social media doesn't help.

And yes, he's been quarantining pretty religiously too, only going out for essentials, like groceries.

One of the reasons the crisis has been weighing heavily on him might be about being the breadwinner in his family. Like millions of Americans, and almost all artists, he's out of work right now. His shows have all been canceled, including a festival in Canada.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Adding insult to injury, Xan says his album drop has been delayed and he can't even record now, either -- it's tough to get into a studio because they're not essential.