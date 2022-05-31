Lil Xan's Opening Act Launches 'F*** Lil Xan Tour' After He Pulls Out

Play video content TMZ.com

Lil Xan pulled a fast one Tuesday by pulling out of his own headlining 'Born Dead Tour,' leaving fans, and even his touring partners, in limbo!!!

We caught up with Dropout Kings frontman Adam Ramey, who says he and his band of rap-rockers were totally not feeling Lil Xan's abrupt exit … as they are currently stranded in Florida with no shows to play in the meantime, and they're several thousand dollars in the hole.

The tour was supposed to run through the end of July in the U.S. and Europe, but as of now, there are 43 shows down the drain.

Adam says he and the group felt good about Xan's inclusion on the tour, speaking with him a couple of weeks ago. However, Xan and Dropout Kings were supposed to kick off things at last weekend's So What? Festival, which Xan also skipped without warning -- and Adam says that's when he knew the storm was coming.

Xan recently appeared on Steve-O's 'Wild Ride!' podcast bragging about the tour essentially selling out … a tidbit Adam says is El Capitan.

The "Betrayed" rapper also claims promoters weren't accommodating his demands but as Adam points out, headlining acts typically don't look to the openers for assistance.