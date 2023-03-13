Polo G and Lil Xan Slip On Stage But Don't Screw Up Their Songs

Play video content TikTok / @tmbrwolftone, @n0cturnalsky

Polo G and Lil Xan both deserve gymnastics medals for blazing the stage under "slippery when wet" conditions, and yes ... they both hydroplaned while performing!!!

The rappers recently co-headlined the Springfest Kickoff Concert in Fargo, ND ... but they had to do so on a fairly soaked stage.

Xan was actually captured taking a tumble after he stepped smack dab in a puddle on stage ... with Polo later coming out to wipe the ground, attempting to ensure his own safety. It didn't work out.

The Chicago rap star was in full crunk mode as he performed "Flex" when he nearly took a tumble himself ... before finding his balance while still firing off his lyrics.