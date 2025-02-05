U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett Rips Elon Musk, Says DOGE Is Illegal

Play video content TMZ.com

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett is ripping Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency ... she says he needs a lesson in how the federal government is supposed to run.

The Congresswoman from Texas joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday and we asked her about Elon's seemingly endless influence over the Trump administration.

Jasmine says Elon is wielding way too much power for an unelected immigrant ... and she thinks it's rich the GOP is letting him have his way just because President Trump gave him the green light. She says Republicans would have him deported if he didn't bankroll Trump's campaign.

With DOGE employees going into the Treasury, USAID and more, Jasmine says Elon is circumventing the law ... telling us he needs to brush up on civics.

Vice President J.D. Vance is defending Elon against folks who say no one voted for Musk ... but Jasmine says Elon is doing way too much and is way too involved.

We challenged Jasmine about examples of non-elected advisors and First Lady's wielding power and influence in Washington ... but Crockett says none compare to what's going on with Elon and DOGE.