Rep. Jasmine Crockett Selling MTG Insult Tees to Fund Democrat Campaigns

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett isn't holding back, still ... she's putting the House Oversight Committee Chairman in checkmate after she clashed with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over their physical appearances.

Speaking to TMZ Tuesday, Jasmine says she's lost hope for MTG, who hurled the "fake eyelashes" jab that set off last week's epic Congressional spat -- but as for Chairman James Comer's call not to boot Greene ... she's taking major offense to that.

JC says she's all about following the rules in Congress and expects her fellow legislators to do the same -- which is why she was disappointed to find out Rep. Comer was sticking by his decision to give Greene a pass.

Now, Rep. Crockett admits getting her lick back on MTG -- as the distinguished gentlewoman from Texas puts it, "a hit dog hollered" -- but she's turning that into commerce ... for a cause.

So we are going to drop “A Crockett Clapback Collection.” This collection will feature various swag that includes random things I’ve said. The money will go to ensuring that we have a Democratic House! Give me a little time to really get the swag online etc., but B6 will drop… pic.twitter.com/7RnPQ4jVHs — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) May 18, 2024 @JasmineForUS

Remember, during the viral showdown -- which included Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -- Jasmine delivered the final blow, referring to MTG as a "bleached blonde bad built butch body" ... and she's now selling the phrase on t-shirts.

She says she's actually filed for a trademark application, and her goal is to raise money to fund other Democrats running for congressional seats.