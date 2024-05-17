Congress Turns into 'Springer Show' as Rep. MTG Battles Reps. AOC, Crockett

Play video content

Congress is truly devolving into an episode of the "Jerry Springer Show" -- 3 notable legislators went back and forth trading nasty insults during an official hearing, and all it was missing were flying chairs and Steve Wilkos.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene locked horns with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett while they presided over the House Oversight Committee hearing about a resolution to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.

Check out the video ... Greene kicked off all the craziness by asking the committee's democratic wing if they employed Manhattan Criminal Court Justice Juan Marchan's daughter. As you know, Marchan is the sitting judge in Donald Trump's hush money trial.

Crockett asked Greene what that had to do with the matter at hand, and MTG shot back, “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading" -- and, as they say, it was on!

Ranking member Jamie Raskin chastised, “That’s beneath even you Ms. Greene" ... and then, AOC jumped in, demanding Greene's words be stricken from the record -- and she admonished Greene for criticizing Crockett's physical appearance.

Yet, Greene went into schoolyard mode, mocking AOC with ... “Are your feelings hurt? Aww."

Infuriated, Ocasio-Cortez yelled at Greene, “Oh! Girl, baby, girl! Don’t even play!” -- and Greene replied, “Oh, Really? Baby girl? I don’t think so."

We're seriously talking about your elected officials here. Just watch the video, because it continued for several minutes ... with Rep. Crockett getting in the final jab, referring to MTG's "bleached blond bad built butch body."