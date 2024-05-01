Ousted Congressman George Santos Revives Drag Queen Persona on Cameo

Play video content Cameo

George Santos breathed new life into his old drag queen persona -- bringing back his old shtick in a new video ... where he seems inclined to say hello for some cash.

The ousted GOP congressman hopped on Cameo -- where he has an account, and where he's hawking personalized messages for people -- dressed in a familiar getup that he used to rock back in his youth ... namely, as Kitara Ravache, his drag character.

Remember ... this is how he'd dress up way back in the day when he hanging out down in Brazil -- something that came to light when he was a congressman and wrapped in scandal.

At the time when this surfaced, he acknowledged he did dress in drag ... but denied being a queen. Now, however, he seems to be fully leaning into his past and going all in on it anew. Check out the video ... George has a message for his fans (as Kitara) and it's a bouncy one.

He encourages his viewers to have fun and be risqué -- and while he doesn't appear to be addressing anyone in particular ... he offers up a lot of general advice on cutting loose.

And yes ... he's back to sporting a wig and wearing lipstick, makeup, and a bright red boa.

Cameo has been a big part of Santos' life since he was booted from Congress in December -- when he was expelled over a number of things ... including several lies he got caught in.