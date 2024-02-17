George Santos Sues Jimmy Kimmel For Using Cameo Videos On Show

George Santos is suing Jimmy Kimmel for using personalized Cameo videos on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents filed Saturday ... the former member of the House of Representatives is suing Kimmel, ABC, and The Walt Disney Company -- alleging they violated copyright law by broadcasting his Cameo videos on Jimmy's show.

Here's the deal ... back in December, Kimmel aired several segments on his show where he shared videos he solicited from Santos. One showed Santos congratulating someone on winning a beef-eating contest, and another congratulating someone on cloning their dog.

Santos is claiming broadcasting these violated Cameo's terms of service ... alleging the types of licenses users receive when purchasing a cameo does not allow a user to broadcast them nationally.

They're also claiming Cameo's terms of service clearly state that all videos are "wholly owned" by the creator ... in this case, Santos.

Santos alleges that Kimmel violated copyright law by using five Cameo videos on his show. He's also suing for fraudulent inducement ... claiming Jimmy used fake profiles and personas to trick Santos into making the videos.

He's suing Kimmel, ABC, and Disney for damages and attorneys' fees.

