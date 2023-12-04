Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
George Santos Joins Cameo After Being Expelled From Congress

GEORGE SANTOS Cashing In on Cameo ... After Congress Expulsion

12/4/2023 12:22 PM PT
George Santos says getting fired from a job is no big deal -- because it's all down to what you make of the experience ... something he's now telling his Cameo legion.

That's just one questionable piece of advice he's already dished out after joining the personalized video message platform ... less than a week after he was booted from Congress.

The disgraced politician proudly introduces himself as the "Expelled member of Congress from New York City" and "Former congressional "Icon"!💅🏼" on the site ... where for $200, you can nab yourself a customized message from the man himself.

Santos has already been hard at work doling out responses to some requests ... leveraging his recent experiences to inspire and motivate one person in his new career.

12/1/23
This comes hot on the heels of the House's vote to expel him earlier this month -- a decision spurred by a controversial time in office, which includes multiple felony charges.

Back in May, Santos was arrested on a variety of felony charges, including lying, wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and making false statements to the House of Representatives.

As for now, Santos appears to be earning easy money on Cameo -- but given his rap sheet of bad decisions, we're not sure how qualified Santos is with playin' Agony Aunt.

