George Santos Trips and Falls at Washington D.C. Hotel After Expulsion from Congress

Trippin' in D.C. After Getting Booted from Congress

George Santos has not only fallen out of the graces of his former congressional colleagues, he's literally fallen.

The disgraced ex-Congressman from NY was climbing the steps at the Waldorf Astoria hotel -- formerly the Trump International -- just before 10 PM Saturday when he ate it on the rain-soaked steps.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... people nearby noticed him and were snickering at him.

Those eyewitnesses say Santos broke his watch when he hit the ground -- meaning he really doesn't know what time it is.

