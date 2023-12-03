George Santos Trips and Falls at Washington D.C. Hotel After Expulsion from Congress

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
George Santos Trippin' in D.C. After Getting Booted from Congress

12/3/2023 6:41 AM PT
George Santos has not only fallen out of the graces of his former congressional colleagues, he's literally fallen.

The disgraced ex-Congressman from NY was climbing the steps at the Waldorf Astoria hotel -- formerly the Trump International -- just before 10 PM Saturday when he ate it on the rain-soaked steps.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... people nearby noticed him and were snickering at him.

Those eyewitnesses say Santos broke his watch when he hit the ground -- meaning he really doesn't know what time it is.

THE VOTE IS IN

As you know, Santos was booted from Congress Friday ... becoming only the 6th member in U.S. history to be expelled.

