George Santos Trips and Falls at Washington D.C. Hotel After Expulsion from Congress
12/3/2023 6:41 AM PT
George Santos has not only fallen out of the graces of his former congressional colleagues, he's literally fallen.
The disgraced ex-Congressman from NY was climbing the steps at the Waldorf Astoria hotel -- formerly the Trump International -- just before 10 PM Saturday when he ate it on the rain-soaked steps.
Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... people nearby noticed him and were snickering at him.
Those eyewitnesses say Santos broke his watch when he hit the ground -- meaning he really doesn't know what time it is.
As you know, Santos was booted from Congress Friday ... becoming only the 6th member in U.S. history to be expelled.