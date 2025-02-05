Texas Economy Will Fall Apart With Mass Deportations, Local Democrats Warn

Play video content TMZ.com

Candace Sublett and Marisela Aramino, members of the Tarrant County Democratic Party in Texas, are issuing a stern warning as President Donald Trump orders crackdowns on illegal immigration ... noting recent mass arrests could have a dire ripple effect.

The women, who've coordinated rallies in Texas against ICE's increase in raids, tell TMZ ... there's a misconception about who is being targeted, explaining it's not just blue-collar laborers being arrested, but key economy contributors, too -- including teachers, doctors, bank tellers, and engineers.

As Candace puts it ... the raids go against the "fabric of the Constitution," which encourages people to come to the United States of America in order to build a better life.

She adds ... "We have the highest immigrant population in our county. Our economy locally will fall apart ... That's a reality. That's the understanding of how much has been put into this community."

Candace's message is clear -- without these people and their contributions to the community, "Texas will plummet" ... on a micro and macro scale.

Marisela cosigns Candace's point, highlighting how even representatives at the local level are immigrants and face uncertainty in Trump's second administration ... something not just locals should be worried about.