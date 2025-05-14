Daily Wire's Michael Knowles Calls Qatar Jumbo Jet Trump Gift a Great Deal

Play video content TMZ.com

Conservative commentator Michael Knowles says concerns about an extravagant gift from a foreign country for President Donald Trump's use are overblown, and that what some are calling a bribe is actually just a great deal on a necessary replacement item.

Knowles -- a longtime podcast host at Ben Shapiro's Daily Wire -- was on "TMZ Live" Wednesday to discuss a controversial gift from the government of Qatar to President Trump ... a $400 million Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet Trump plans to convert for use as Air Force One, the official presidential airliner.

Knowles jokes his primary complaint is that it's not a nicer plane ... he questions why people are upset over a simple gift to the government -- adding we just need to "slap some new paint on the side." Free is a generously good deal, he says.

Trump announced last week Qatar was gifting the plane, officially, to the U.S. Dept. of Defense for the remainder of Trump's term as president, at which point it would transfer to Trump's presidential library foundation ... to be displayed the way Ronald Reagan has an earlier version of a retired Air Force One in his own presidential library in California.

This donation is bringing cries of foul across the political spectrum, as the gift appears to breach the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, which forbids American officials from receiving gifts from foreign governments and individuals without the consent of Congress ... which has not been consulted on this deal.

Harvey and Charles point out the jet will require millions of dollars to examine the plane for security issues, then be converted for presidential use. Why not continue to use the current Air Force One, which at nearly 40 years old is barely middle-aged for a transport jet?

Knowles calls out Boeing for failing to deliver two new delayed jets that have been on order. And he says the Qatari government's offer has no strings attached. He brings up Hunter Biden, former President Joe Biden's son, for trading on his family name to do business abroad -- though Harvey takes issue with the comparison ... watch the clip.

There are currently two Air Force Ones in use -- though one's in the shop for repairs -- they're set up with advanced communication systems, nuclear radiation protection, mid-flight refueling capabilities, and quite a few other state-of-the-art modifications fit for a head of state.