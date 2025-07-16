Michael Knowles Says Epstein Files Could Break MAGA Movement Apart

Play video content TMZ.com

Michael Knowles says the controversy regarding Jeffrey Epstein had a "client list" or not won't break the MAGA movement ... but, he admits it might be the biggest challenge the coalition's ever faced.

The Daily Wire host appeared on "TMZ Live" Wednesday to discuss Donald Trump's recent Truth Social post where he told people he doesn't want the support of people who are doing the work of the "Lunatic Left" by focusing on Epstein.

Knowles says people in the MAGA movement want justice ... either in the criminal justice system or through political consequences if it comes out that our government or foreign countries played a part in assisting Epstein's abuse.

Knowles says the Trump administration needs a better answer to questions about Epstein ... because simply telling people to focus on other issues isn't going to work this time around.

Worth noting ... Knowles doesn't take the president's recent post to mean he's done with any citizen who demands answers about Epstein -- but, instead, he thinks Trump's taking aim specifically at conflicted supporters in Congress, like Marjorie Taylor Green and Thomas Massie, who are now calling him out.

Play video content TMZ.com

Knowles has regularly defended Trump in this arena ... including telling us just last week why DJT's pissed at reporters for focusing on Epstein because something's stopping him from releasing the list.