Michael Knowles Says Trump's Angry at Epstein Questions Because He Can't Release 'List'

Jeffrey Epstein's "client list" may in fact actually exist, and Donald Trump's pissed because he can't expose it to the world ... this according to conservative commentator Michael Knowles.

The Daily Wire host stopped by "TMZ Live" for a weekly chat about politics with Harvey and Charles ... and, the trio discussed the president lashing out at a reporter who asked about Jeffrey Epstein.

ICYMI ... on Tuesday, a reporter asked about a Justice Department memo asserting there's no Epstein client list, and no evidence he was murdered in his jail cell prior to his trial.

Trump scolded the reporter for not focusing on the successes of his admin, or on the terrible floods in Texas ... and, some people online started to say Trump got defensive because he's named in the hidden Epstein files.

Knowles calls this ludicrous ... because he says if President Trump was named in the files, then Democrats would've released the list years ago to take him down.

MK says he sees two reasons for the frustration ... first, he says President Trump's killing it in regards to immigration and foreign policy -- and, he wants to focus on how well his admin is doing.

Secondly, Knowles is convinced Epstein did have "clients" that might include powerful international figures ... but DJT can't release that info without tearing apart the world order -- so, he's frustrated he can't name names without doing more harm than good.

Knowles says it succinctly ... we're never gonna get the Epstein list -- and, we were never going to in the first place.