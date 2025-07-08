Trump Lashes Out at Reporter Asking About Jeffrey Epstein DOJ Memo

Play video content Fox News

President Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter Tuesday for asking about Monday's Jeffrey Epstein memo from the Department of Justice ... and the video is quite awkward.

Just check it out -- 47 is astonished someone would ask about the news from a day earlier ... and scolds the reporter for not focusing on the "greatest success" in America, or the tragedy in Texas.

ICYMI ... the DOJ announced yesterday there's no evidence Epstein kept a "client list" of powerful people, or that he was murdered in his jail cell -- a theory people have been touting since his 2019 death by suicide.

But remember -- this finding contradicts past statements from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi herself, who in February hinted there was some sort of document involving Epstein's "clients" on her desk for review.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to downplay Bondi's insinuation that an incriminating list existed, explaining ... "She was saying the entirety of all of the paperwork – all of the paper in relation to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes."



Bondi did the same to answer the reporter's question during Tuesday's press briefing, saying she was never referring to the alleged "client list" as a whole ... but to the JFK and MLK assassination files and other documents related to Epstein as well.

She says nothing further involving "disgusting" Epstein was released, because other evidence showed child pornography ... and answered the reporter's other questions with a smile, as you can see.

The public was outraged in February when the White House announced the upcoming release of documents related to the Epstein case ... but when the Department of Justice dropped the papers, they mostly contained publicly available information and no bombshell revelations.