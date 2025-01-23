Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Donald Trump Orders Release of Kennedy, King Assassination Documents

Donald Trump No More Secrets!!! We're Giving You the Full Story on JFK, RFK, MLK Assassinations

Published
012325_donald_trump_executive_order_kal
EVERYTHING WILL BE REVEALED

Donald Trump's blowing the lid off secret files that may reveal the truth behind some of the most consequential political assassinations in American history.

The POTUS signed an order Thursday ... ordering the FBI and other agencies to release ALL documents relating to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert, and Martin Luther King Jr. ... and he wants full disclosure STAT.

012025-donald-trump-throwing-pens-kal
PASSIN' PARTY FAVORS
Fox News

Trump signed the order in the Oval Office ... telling the crowd people have been waiting for this moment for decades.

Robert F Kennedy Jr Through The Years
Launch Gallery
RFK Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Trump also told an aide to give the pen used to sign the document to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. -- the son of RFK and his pick for Human and Health Services Secretary.

Trump says there are no national security concerns that will be compromised by the release of the documents. In the case of JFK, the word on the streets of D.C. was that a foreign government -- possibly Cuba -- was behind the assassination.

072424_tmz_live_fbi_director_kal
SHOCKING NEW DETAILS
TMZ.com

The plan for releasing the JFK files must be presented in 15 days. A plan for releasing the RFK and MLK documents must be made in 45 days.

Dallas, Texas
Getty

Records related to President Kennedy's murder have been released slowly over the years ... and, President Trump promised during his first term that he would facilitate the release of the documents still classified.

related articles