Ts Madison Slams Trump's Anti-Trans, Anti-Diversity Executive Orders

Ts Madison is sounding off on Donald Trump's executive orders attacking transgender and Black communities ... saying no legal sanction can change the truth.

We caught up with the TV personality in NYC, where she told us she was unbothered by the recent executive orders ... as it would not change the fact she's a Black and trans woman.

Ts, who is the first Black transgender woman to star and executive produce a reality show, struck back at the new administration's "only 2 genders" declaration by reminding her fans they have "a right to identify exactly however you choose to identify."

Ts also highlighted how Trump's dismantling of federal DEI initiatives does not just impact the Black community ... claiming it's an attack on all marginalized groups.

As Ts sees it ... 47 isn't trying to "Make America Great Again," he's trying to make the country as White as possible.

Ts slammed Trump's rhetoric as "very dangerous" and accused the president of romanticizing a time when slavery was still prominent, women didn't have the right to vote, and indigenous people were mistreated.