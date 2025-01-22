President Trump Says China Doesn't Need TikTok To Spy On Americans

Play video content Fox News

President Trump is brushing off concerns China is using TikTok to keep tabs on Americans ... he says the social media app should be the least of our worries.

Trump sat down with Sean Hannity for his first interview from the Oval Office as his second term gets underway and POTUS raised some interesting concerns about China when the conversation turned to TikTok.

Check out the clip ... Trump says it's not a big deal if China is in fact spying on us via TikTok, because in his estimation, the platform is basically just kids watching crazy videos.



Instead, Trump says the bigger threat to American security may come from all the electronic devices we use that are built in China ... like phones.

The TikTok ban and subsequent reversal was a big part of Trump's return to the White House ... and now he's leading the effort to try and sell the app to keep it alive in the States.