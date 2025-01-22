Donald Trump Slams Bishop for Critical Sermon, Congressman Wants Her Deported

Bishop Who Slammed Me Sucks at Her Job ...

Donald Trump's pissed at the bishop who delivered a controversial sermon the day after he was inaugurated ... calling her a radical "Trump hater" -- and, demanding an apology from her church.

The President of the United States took to Truth Social early Wednesday morning to slam Mariann Budde -- the Bishop of Washington who gave a speech at the Washington National Cathedral Tuesday morning, begging the president to show mercy to immigrants and LGBTQ+ individuals in the country.

Trump writes Budde is a "Radical Left hard line Trump hater" who dragged her church into politics ... and, he directly calls her nasty, not compelling, and not smart.

In the post on the platform he owns, POTUS acknowledges Budde mentioned immigrants ... but, calls her out for saying nothing about crimes they've allegedly committed -- and, he claims the USA's in the midst of a massive crime wave.

On top of the "inappropriate statement," Trump says he was straight-up bored by Budde's speech ... and, ultimately ends his message by demanding an apology from her church.

As we told you ... Mariann gave the awkward sermon Tuesday -- all while President Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, First Lady Melania Trump, First Daughter Tiffany Trump, and daughter-in-law Lara stared daggers at her.

The person giving this sermon should be added to the deportation list. pic.twitter.com/d7a2z1CM6s — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) January 21, 2025 @RepMikeCollins

Some Republican lawmakers have blasted Budde too -- like Georgia Congressman Mike Collins, who wrote on X that Budde should be added to the "deportation list."

This would seem to be some kind of joke ... 'cause Budde was born in New Jersey in 1959 -- and, as far as we can tell, is still an American citizen.

Trump has already signed a series of executive orders focused on immigration and LGBTQ+ issues -- including one ending birthright citizenship and another federally acknowledging only two genders ... male and female.