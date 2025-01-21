J.D Vance's Kids Dancing at Inaugural Ball, Stealing His Spotlight

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

J.D. Vance Dad, Let's Dance!!! Kids Steal His Spotlight

Donald Trump busted out some "Y.M.C.A."-style dance moves at the inaugural ball … but VP J.D. Vance’s kiddos were the real scene-stealers, matching his energy with some adorable moves of their own!

J.D.'s daughter Mirabel was totally feeling the vibe at the inauguration's indoor parade at D.C.'s Capital One Arena Monday … bouncing along to the music and letting all that energy out.

J.D. got swept up in the moment, scooping up Mirabel in his arms, while Usha juggled their little guy, Vivek -- who seemed more fascinated by her earring than the whole inauguration buzz.

Vivek was later squirming on Dad J.D.'s lap and even attempting some banter with his VIP seatmate -- the one and only Trump!

With Trump’s kids all grown up, it looks like we're gonna be getting a lot of adorable pint-sized political moments from J.D.'s little ones in the next few years.

