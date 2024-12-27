Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

J.D. Vance Hits Slopes in Aspen with Family, Secret Service Detail

J.D. Vance is a long way from Donald Trump's golf courses and Mar-a-Lago ... because he's on a snow-covered mountain in Colorado.

JD Vance Hits the Slopes in Aspen with Family and Secret Service bg 1
The Vice President-elect hit the slopes in Aspen on Friday ... with his family and a Secret Service security detail in tow.

J.D. was covered head to toe in skiing gear for the occasion ... ski mask, helmet, goggles, gloves, the whole nine yards.

Looks like J.D. is a skier and not a snowboarder ... one of the people in his group was carrying ski boots ... and it looks like his wife, Usha, skis too.

JD Vance Hits the Slopes in Aspen with Family and Secret Service bg 2
Aspen's a big draw in the winter for celebs ... we've seen Mauricio Umansky partying there a lot recently ... and now J.D.'s getting in on the action.

