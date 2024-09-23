J.D. Vance Accused of 'Lying' About Egg Costs During Grocery Store Visit

Play video content C-SPAN

J.D. Vance is likely scrambling to fix his latest awkward field trip ... the politician is facing backlash over his claims about the cost of eggs under the Biden administration.

Check it out ... the Vice President hopeful swings by a grocery store in Reading, Pennsylvania, where he laments to locals about the rise in egg costs in recent years.

As Vance puts it ... current Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is responsible for the increase in grocery costs ... claiming eggs are now $4 a dozen thanks to the VP.

However, as the footage made the rounds online, eagle-eyed fans quickly pointed out a number of errors in Vance's claims -- starting with the fact that a carton of eggs actually costs $2.99 a dozen.

If you take a peek behind Vance's left shoulder, you will spot 2 different signs ... both of which state eggs are less than $3 for a dozen eggs in this particular store. This left several people online convinced Vance was "lying" about prices to rile people up.

For the record, the average cost of eggs was nearly $5 in Pennsylvania in 2023, according to SoFi ... so, Vance wasn't outright wrong.

The senator was also notably holding a 2-dozen carton during his address ... with some wondering if the senator from Ohio was unable to notice the difference.

Cost aside, many took issue with Vance's claim that his kids eat 14 eggs "every single morning" ... given that's significantly more than the recommended 3 to 4 eggs per week.

This isn't the first public appearance to backfire on Donald Trump's running mate. Back in August, a simple trip to a Georgia donut shop turned disastrous after Vance had an awkward meet-and-greet with one employee.

Vance was blasted by critics for the odd way he introduced himself to the employee and for being unusually vague while ordering a number of donuts. The senator later defended the odd interaction was due to the employee's tense reaction ... later noting the woman asked to not be filmed halfway through the exchange.