Cat-Eating Suspect Is American with Mental Health Issue, Truth About Trump Claim

Cat-Eating Conspiracy Trump's Tale Unravels Like Ball of String ... Fact-Checking Real Cat Case

donald trump allexis ferrell
Getty/Stark County Sheriff Office Composite

Donald Trump amplified one standout, insane conspiracy theory during Tuesday night's presidential debate -- suggesting Haitian immigrants are eating pets in Ohio. And the fact is, there IS one horrifying cat case, but the facts don't match Trump's.

091024_harris_trump_debate_pets_kal
THEY'RE DOING WHAT?!?
ABC

Here's the deal ... over the weekend, J.D. Vance stoked a looney notion that Haitian immigrants are killing and eating random pets in Springfield, Ohio ... which was swiftly debunked. Nevertheless, rabid supporters ran with the narrative.

091124_allexis_telia_ferrell_kal
DISTURBING BEHAVIOR

Then, during the debate ... DJT raised the fantastical story again, which was subsequently supported by Trump supporter Kevin Sorbo, who posted a police body cam video of an Ohio woman being arrested for alleged animal abuse last month.

donald trump

Trump then shared it on Truth Social, pouring gasoline on the fire, but the fact is, the former president and former Hercules ... both misrepresented the actual facts of what happened.

091124 cat mug shot sub Stark County Sheriff Office
Stark County Sheriff Office

Yes, Allexis Telia Ferrell was arrested last month in Canton, OH -- not Springfield -- after she allegedly killed and ate a cat, but the 27-year-old woman is a U.S. native, born and raised in Ohio, authorities tell TMZ.

Ferrell is currently being held on $100,000 bail at the Stark County Jail for multiple alleged crimes, including animal abuse stemming from the single incident.

Getty

Ferrell does have a lengthy criminal history -- including possession of drugs, theft, endangering children and receiving stolen property. This is her first animal abuse case. Authorities tell us she may suffer from mental health issues.

Meow you know the entire story.

