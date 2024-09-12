President Biden Banters With Trump Supporter Before Wearing MAGA Hat, New Video

President Biden and a Donald Trump supporter teased each other before POTUS put on a red MAGA hat ... and there were jokes about Biden's age and Trump's conspiracy theories.

New video from the President's viral moment Wednesday in Pennsylvania shows the build-up to Biden briefly donning a Trump 2024 cap ... and there's lots of playful banter between Biden and a local man.

Biden presents the man with one of his own hats adorned with the presidential seal, and the guy asks POTUS to autograph the hat ... joking, "You remember your name?"

The Prez plays along, responding ... "I don't remember my name ... I'm slow." The guy tells Biden he's "an old fart," and Biden agrees and tells the man, "I know you wouldn't know about that."

Biden signs the cap and tells the man he's going to need the Trump 2024 hat the guy's wearing ... and folks in the crowd shout for Biden to wear it.

After saying he's "not going that far," Biden puts the Trump hat on top of a cap he's already wearing ... then takes it off his head a few seconds after smiling at the crowd and drawing cheers.

The man tells Biden, "I'm proud of you now" ... and they shake hands.

It's a fun and wholesome interaction ... and the White House says it underscores Biden's message of the importance of unity.