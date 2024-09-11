Donald Trump & Kamala Harris Shake Hands at 9/11 Ceremony After Heated Debate

Play video content C-SPAN

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris aren't letting last night's debate jabs get in the way of commemorating lives lost on 9/11 ... the presidential hopefuls kept their composure during Wednesday's memorial ceremony.

Mere hours after 45 and the current Vice President were at each other's throats debating on ABC News, the 2 politicians stepped out for a memorial service at Ground Zero in NYC ... where they honored the nearly 3,000 people who died there in a terrorist attack 23 years ago.

The candidates made it clear the 9/11 tribute is no place for politics ... choosing to keep it civil and share a handshake while posing for pictures.

Harris attended the event alongside President Joe Biden ... both wearing dark suits for the somber occasion

Trump was accompanied by his running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance ... who practically twinned with the former prez, both wearing navy suits and bright red ties.

It's not unusual for candidates to pause campaigning out of respect on the September 11, 2001 anniversary ... the day of the deadliest terrorist attack in U.S. history.

Trump is expected to cross paths with his political rival again later today ... they're both set to travel to Pennsylvania to pay a visit to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County.