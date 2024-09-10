Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Get Nasty Over His Rallies On Debate Stage

Kamala Harris Trump Rallies Are Crazy As Hell ... Hannibal Lecter, Really?!?

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are getting personal on the debate stage ... and the fireworks really started when she turned the attention to his campaign rallies.

Vice President Harris went below the belt about half an hour into their first presidential debate Tuesday, ripping Trump's rallies as an exercise in fantasy.

Donald Trump on The Campaign Trail
Harris says Trump rallies are a sight to see because he spews pure fiction ... referencing Trump talking about "the late, great Hannibal Lecter" ... and she says even his supporters hit the exits early because they get bored with his spiel.

Trump, unsurprisingly, took exception to Harris' digs ... and he punched back.

The former president had his share of zingers too ... saying Harris has changed her positions so many times she sometimes copies his philosophies, so much so he was going to send her a MAGA hat.

Harris laughed it off, and did the same when Trump called her and her father Marxists. But her biggest laugh came when Trump claimed illegal immigrants were eating people's dogs ... a comment that quickly got fact-checked and shut down by moderator David Muir.

The debate got off to an awkward start ... courtesy of an interesting handshake between Harris and Trump.

Harris walked right over to Trump and introduced herself, and Trump looked like he didn't want to touch her.

It's their first time meeting in person, and the Harris-Trump debate is slowly going off the rails.

