President Biden Wears Trump Hat For Unity, White House Says

President Biden I'm Wearing Trump Hat For Unity ... White House Explains Viral Image

President Biden broke necks when he put on a red MAGA hat ... but he's not switching teams -- the White House says it was in the spirit of bringing both sides of the aisle together.

POTUS was photographed Wednesday wearing a Donald Trump 2024 lid at a fire station in Shanksville, Pennsylvania ... and it quickly went viral.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates explained the lead-up to the photo ... saying Biden was speaking about America's bipartisan unity after 9/11 and the need to return to that strength, when he gave a Trump supporter a hat to wear ... and was then given a MAGA hat in exchange.

Biden briefly wore the hat in a gesture of unity, the White House says ... this all happened while POTUS was chatting with firefighters near where United Flight 93 crashed during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

I'LL SEND HER A HAT
Trump joked about sending Kamala Harris a MAGA hat during Tuesday's heated presidential debate, which got nasty at times ... but Trump and Harris played nice Wednesday during a 9/11 commemorative ceremony in New York City.

YOU'RE RUNNING AGAINST ME NOW!!!
Biden was there too alongside Harris ... and he kept it civil with Trump, who ripped him multiple times on the debate stage the night before.

Putting differences aside
Trump's also heading to Pennsylvania to visit the Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County ... so we'll see if he's preaching unity and donning a Harris hat.

