President Biden Wears Trump Hat For Unity, White House Says

President Biden broke necks when he put on a red MAGA hat ... but he's not switching teams -- the White House says it was in the spirit of bringing both sides of the aisle together.

POTUS was photographed Wednesday wearing a Donald Trump 2024 lid at a fire station in Shanksville, Pennsylvania ... and it quickly went viral.

At the Shanksville Fire Station, @POTUS spoke about the country's bipartisan unity after 9/11 and said we needed to get back to that.



As a gesture, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter who then said that in the same spirit, POTUS should put on his Trump cap. He briefly wore it. https://t.co/7VKZnkVMY7 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) September 11, 2024 @AndrewJBates46

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates explained the lead-up to the photo ... saying Biden was speaking about America's bipartisan unity after 9/11 and the need to return to that strength, when he gave a Trump supporter a hat to wear ... and was then given a MAGA hat in exchange.

Biden briefly wore the hat in a gesture of unity, the White House says ... this all happened while POTUS was chatting with firefighters near where United Flight 93 crashed during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Play video content ABC

Trump joked about sending Kamala Harris a MAGA hat during Tuesday's heated presidential debate, which got nasty at times ... but Trump and Harris played nice Wednesday during a 9/11 commemorative ceremony in New York City.

Play video content ABC

Biden was there too alongside Harris ... and he kept it civil with Trump, who ripped him multiple times on the debate stage the night before.

Play video content C-SPAN