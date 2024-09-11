Patrick Mahomes Won't Endorse Candidate After Donald Trump Shout-Out

Play video content Kansas City Chiefs

Donald Trump's recent praise for Patrick and Brittany Mahomes isn't resulting in a public endorsement ... 'cause the Kansas City Chiefs superstar said he's going to keep his political preferences to himself ahead of the election.

Mahomes met with the media on Wednesday as the team prepares for its upcoming matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals ... and during the presser, he was asked about Trump name-dropping his fam after Brittany showed support for the MAGA movement on Instagram.

The Chiefs quarterback sidestepped the question ... saying he will use his platform to encourage people to vote -- but not WHO to vote for.

"I don't want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever either way," he said. "I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote, to inform people to do their own research, and then make the best decision for them and their family."

While he didn't directly comment on that ... he explained he has spent his entire life around people of different beliefs -- and that's not changing any time soon.

"I've run up with people from every aspect of life and every background," he said. "I think the best thing about a football locker room and kind of how I've grown up in a baseball locker room, people can come together and achieve something and achieve a common goal."

Mahomes said ultimately, what really matters to him is how people treat their peers ... not what side of the aisle they're on.

The three-time Super Bowl champion was also asked about Trump bringing up Brittany's name on FOX News early Wednesday morning ... but he said the comment isn't going to change how he approaches his daily life.