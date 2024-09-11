George Conway Discusses Trump-Harris Debate, Taylor Swift Endorsement

Play video content TMZ.com

George Conway’s joining the chorus of folks declaring their take on who won the Kamala Harris - Donald Trump debate last night.

We caught up with the conservative lawyer and anti-Trumper as he left 'Jimmy Kimmel' Tuesday ... offering his opinion on the outcome, and calling out Trump’s bizarre migrants-eating-pets claims.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Conway also comments on Taylor Swift’s endorsement after the debate -- declaring he’s got daughters who are total Swifties.

You’ve got to hear George’s take on TayTay’s friendship with Trump-loving Brittany Mahomes -- though at one point he mistakenly refers to Travis Kelce as Taylor's "husband."

Play video content 9/6/24