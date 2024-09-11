George Conway Discusses Trump-Harris Debate, Taylor Swift Endorsement
George Conway Harris vs. Trump Winner Obvious ... Swiftie Love Doesn't Hurt!
George Conway’s joining the chorus of folks declaring their take on who won the Kamala Harris - Donald Trump debate last night.
We caught up with the conservative lawyer and anti-Trumper as he left 'Jimmy Kimmel' Tuesday ... offering his opinion on the outcome, and calling out Trump’s bizarre migrants-eating-pets claims.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Conway also comments on Taylor Swift’s endorsement after the debate -- declaring he’s got daughters who are total Swifties.
You’ve got to hear George’s take on TayTay’s friendship with Trump-loving Brittany Mahomes -- though at one point he mistakenly refers to Travis Kelce as Taylor's "husband."
Can people really stay friends with opposing political views? He weighs in on the polarizing nature of today's political environment, lamenting the loss of friendly disagreements.