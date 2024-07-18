Claudia Conway Roasts Dad George For Donating Thousands to Anti-Trump PAC

Claudia Conway's asking her dad to show her the money ... or, at least explain where it went -- 'cause she just cracked a joke online asking where her college tuition's at.

The daughter of former Senior Advisor to Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway and lawyer/activist George Conway fired off a post on X at her father who shared a pic of a check for $343,434.34 to an anti-Trump political action committee.

GC says he's donating the money -- a series of "34" to reflect the number of counts Trump was convicted on in the Stormy Daniels hush money trial -- because of DT's "psychological condition" ... but, CC's focused on the green.

Claudia writes, "Is this your kids’ college tuition" ... which could potentially be seen as a slam against her dad -- but based on follow-up comments she issued, it's unclear if she's actually pissed.

In the X post replies, Claudia calls her tweet a light-hearted joke ... but adds there might be a little truth to it -- so she's hedging her joke. Considering her history with her old man (and her parents at large) it certainly feels like there's something real behind it.

Conway also wielded some sassy sarcasm in the replies ... though she later deleted all of her posts for some reason.

As we've told you ... Claudia had a falling out with her parents back in 2021 -- including a screaming match with Kellyanne that brought cops to their home.

Over the next couple years, the mother and daughter worked on their relationship, and last year KC sang the praises of her 19-year-old for getting a fellowship in New York and even making some cash posing for Playboy.

Meanwhile, it doesn't appear Claudia and her dad are very close at all -- it certainly seems the two aren't on the best terms either. Claudia's pretty liberal on X -- so her issue seems more with her dad himself than his anti-Trump stance.