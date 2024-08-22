J.D. Vance Has Awkward Conversation With Donut Store Employee

You Do-Nut Want to Talk To Me???

J.D. Vance's appearance at a Georgia donut shop wasn't as sweet as the pastries he bought ... 'cause he sure had an awkward chat with an employee who appeared less than impressed.

The Republican nominee for vice president was in Valdosta, Georgia for a rally Thursday ... and, he stopped by Holt's Sweet Shop, where he ordered 2 dozen donuts with a gaggle of press following him around.

Vance put in his order ... and, check out the clip, 'cause the woman at the counter immediately asks not to be shown on camera. Vance makes a point of telling the press to cut her out of their vids.

JDV then introduces himself to the woman ... "I'm J.D. Vance, I'm running for vice president" ... which did not appear to wow her.

He asks some questions about the business, including how long the crew at the counter have worked there ... receiving brusque answers.

Then comes time to pick out the 24 donuts ... and, ya gotta watch the clip to the end -- 'cause it sounds like Vance isn't much of a donut guy.

Obviously, politicians hit businesses like this all the time while campaigning, often with advance notice ... but, this visit looked spontaneous, since no one there seems to know what's going on.

It's not exactly the warm welcome J.D. and his team were probably hoping for here ... especially in Georgia, which Joe Biden won by a slim margin in 2020 ... and where Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by more than 5 points back in 2016.