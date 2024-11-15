J.D. Vance Wears Shorts, Shows Some Leg at Mar-a-Lago

It's leg day at Mar-a-Lago for J.D. Vance ... with the Vice President-elect trading in his suit and tie for a polo shirt and a pair of shorts ... a vastly different look for Vance.

Check out these new photos from Donald Trump's resort in Florida ... it must be casual Friday, and J.D. is taking full advantage of the balmy weather down in Palm Beach.

We're used to seeing J.D. all buttoned up ... but now that the election is over and the Trump crew is prepping for a return to the White House, J.D. seems to be cutting loose ... by cutting his bottoms in half.

J.D.'s got the whole fam with him at Mar-a-Lago too -- there was a big bash last night for Trump's cabinet nominees -- and he got down on all fours to play with his kids Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel.

Another reason J.D.'s so comfortable ... the Secret Service has its new robot dogs patrolling the place, and keeping an eye out for any potential danger.

It's pretty funny ... the robot canines have "DO NOT PET" labels on all four legs. As if it weren't already obvious.