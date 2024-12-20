Mauricio Umansky Hangs With New Woman in Aspen

Mauricio Umansky gets around like a record ... because he's got another woman by his side in Aspen -- and it's someone new!!!

The reality television star was joined at the hip Thursday with his latest companion, Eryl Masters ... and they made a couple stops around town together, including at a polo match.

As you can see, Mauricio is chatting up Eryl at the sporting event ... and it looks like he just blew her mind. Hold on to that cowboy hat!

The two kept the good times rolling later in the day ... when they were seen together leaving Kemo Sabe, a high-end Western wear store.

Aspen's a celebrity vacation destination, but it's still a pretty small town ... Maurico was at Kemo Sabe earlier this week with another woman, an IG model named Klaudia K.

Mauricio and Klaudia kissed during that outing, but no PDA here from Mauricio and Eryl .. at least when the paparazzi was around.