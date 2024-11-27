Mauricio Umansky Allegedly Swapped Kyle Richards Photo For Emma Slater Picture

Mauricio Umansky may as well file for divorce today, if 'RHOBH' star Sutton Stracke is telling the truth.

Play video content Bravo

Stracke spilled the tea on Tuesday's episode ... blabbing to Kathy Hilton and Erika Jayne that Mauricio swapped a pic of him and Kyle Richards for "the woman from 'Dancing with the Stars,'" AKA Emma Slater.

It’s no secret Mauricio and Emma were linked -- so claimed lots of folks after the two walked out of a fancy sushi joint holding hands during their stint on Season 32.

Emma didn't produce the photo of Mauricio and Emma ... but she says Mauricio had removed the one of him and Kyle and replaced it with 2.0.

Thing is ... by all appearances Mauricio has moved on from Emma, if that was even a thing back then ... he was globetrotting with Nikita Kahn not too long ago.

Kyle wasn't in the scene, but Sutton says her costar was down in the dumps over it.