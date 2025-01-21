Donald Trump Inauguration Pumps Up Demand for Escort Services in D.C.

It's not just the political climate heating up -- D.C.'s escort services have seen a massive surge with Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration this week, TMZ has learned.

One unnamed Washington D.C. sex worker tells TMZ she’s called out sick from her regular hotel job in order to accommodate the rising demand for her side gig ... with a busy influx of visitors flooding the city for the inauguration. She tells us it’s fascinating how big events like this rev up the industry, with customers craving both companionship and connection while in D.C.

Another unnamed escort says it’s not just during the inauguration -- this escort, who caters to high-end clients, says more women have been getting into adult work over the last 6 months, mostly driven by fears about job security and diminishing wages under Trump's new administration.

She also tells us some of the "Johns" are leaning into kinkier things as events are in full swing this week.

A third escort, Marcy Diamond, backs up the employment trend -- she shares how a woman who once outed her to her mom is now looking to join the profession, all because of financial struggles due to the economy.

Marcy herself has upped her rates from $700 to $1,200 per hour, explaining with costs rising, sex workers are following suit to keep up with their budgetary needs.