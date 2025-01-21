President Trump Offers Fans Photo Ops Next to Mug Shot, McDonald's Drive-Thru

Play video content

President Donald Trump offered his fans a unique way to experience his trials and tribulations at an inauguration party last night ... providing photo opportunities next to his mug shot and at a McDonald's drive-thru window.

At the Liberty Ball, attendees could walk up and have their mugs shot next to Trump's Georgia booking photo ... and move on to stand next to a cutout of Trump waving from a McDonald's drive-thru.

There is a Trump mugshot Photo Booth at the Liberty Ball, I’m in the most sparkly dress ever, J6ers were mass pardoned, and Donald J. Trump is President again!



Today was awesome. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QxZtbuSLAg — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 21, 2025 @LauraLoomer

At one of several inauguration festivities held last night, many party people enthusiastically lined up, including MAGA luminary Laura Loomer, who captioned an X post, "Today was awesome."

The photo lineup was labeled "A Year in the Life of Trump," and other stops along the row included backdrops of Capitol Hill and the White House's Oval Office.

Trump's real-life mug shot was taken in August 2023 at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia, where he turned himself in to face charges of racketeering -- he famously glared at the camera, and later sold merchandise with the phrase "Never Surrender" attached. Election interference charges in that case were dropped last year. Some have compared his official presidential portrait to the famous pic.

And who could forget when Trump staged a media event last October at a Pennsylvania McDonald's, where he put on an apron and made French fries, and handed out bags of food in the drive-thru.

Play video content Fox News