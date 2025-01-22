Stevie Wonder Calls Politics BS, Says He's Only Interested in Truth

Play video content BACKGRID

Stevie Wonder's over all the political hate out there ... declaring he's got a different North Star in his life -- and, it ain't about Democrats or Republicans.

The legendary singer-songwriter was spotted walking in Los Angeles Tuesday night ... and, he was asked what he thought about Donald Trump's inauguration landing on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Wonder says he's out on politics ... calling the whole arena complete and total BS -- and, he says he's done paying it any attention.

Instead, Stevie -- who will perform at L.A. FireAid next week -- says he's only interested in the "truth" ... unclear exactly what that means to him -- but, it's obviously not political talking points.

Trump reclaimed the highest office in the land Monday ... taking the oath of office and then signing off on a series of executive orders in the afternoon.

Inaugural events were full of viral moments ... from Trump dancing with the Village People Sunday, to Elon Musk being accused of giving a Nazi salute onstage Monday, to a preacher basically calling the 47th president out during a sermon Tuesday.

We caught up with Stevie shortly after DJT was elected in 2016 -- a move Wonder compared to asking him to drive ... check out what he said back when he did pay attention to politics.