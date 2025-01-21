Donald Trump Slammed by Bishop for His Policies During Church Sermon

Play video content

Donald Trump's celebration of becoming the 47th president of the United States came to a screeching halt Tuesday morning when he attended church in D.C. -- and got roasted by a bishop in front of the entire congregation.

Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance sat in a pew watching Mariann Budde -- the Episcopal Bishop of Washington -- give DT a tongue-lashing for some of his political policies inside Washington National Cathedral.

Some of Donald's family -- wife Melania, daughter Tiffany, and daughter-in-law Lara -- were sitting with him for Budde's Trump-trashing sermon.

Check out the video ... which shows Budde directly addressing Trump from a lectern, telling 47 that he should have mercy upon gay, lesbian and trans people who now fear for their lives.

Budde pointed out immigrants are also frightened under the Trump administration due to his aggressive deportation policy.

She went on to plead with Trump to welcome people into the country who are fleeing war zones and persecution in foreign lands.

Throughout the sermon, Trump gazed at Budde while seated next to J.D. -- and, quite frankly, both leaders looked pretty pissed. Melania, Tiffany and Lara weren't smiling either. In fact, all three women just sat there stone-faced, staring coldly at Budde.